US Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna and Aldila Sutjiadi storm into semifinals

Rohan Bopanna’s dream of winning another Grand Slam title was alive after he and his Indonesian mixed doubles partner Aldila Sutjiadi won their quarterfinal match at the ongoing US Open in New York.

Rohan and Sutjiadi earned a hard-fought win over Australia’s Matthew Ebden and his Czech Republic mixed doubles partner Barbora Krejcikova 7-6(4), 2-6, 10-7 win in one hour and 33 minutes.



Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Edben are doubles partners and they lost in the third round of the ongoing season’s last Grand Slam. The Indo-Australian pair lost to Argentina’s Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni 1-6, 5-7.



Rohan and Sutjiadi will meet the American pair Donald Young and Taylor Townsend in the semifinals.



Earlier, Rohan and Sutjiadi beat Australia’s John Pears and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic 0-6, 7-6(5), 10-7 in their second round.



The 44-year-old Indian veteran is the only Indian hope in the ongoing US Open. India’s Sumit Nagal lost his first round match to Tallon Griekspoor in the men’s singles category while Yuki Bhambri and N Sriram Balaji lost their respective men’s doubles matches at the early stages of the tournament.



Rohan called it a day from his Davis Cup career and is in the twilight of his career. He won the Australian Open earlier this year with Ebden and it remains to be seen if the tennis star will defend his crown early next year.

