US Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Edben pair to meet unseeded Netherlands pair; Sumit Nagal opens against Tallon Griekspoor

India’s Rohan Bopanna and Australia’s Matthew Edben will meet the Netherlands’ Robin Haase and Sander Arends in the first round of the men’s doubles at the US Open 2024.

The Indian-Australian pair are seeded second while the Netherlands pair are unseeded. Their first round match will take place on August 28.



Meanwhile, in the men’s singles category, India’s Sumit Nagal will play his first round match against the Netherlands’ Tallon Griekspoor on August 27.



Apart from Bopanna and Nagal, India’s N Sriram Balaji, who partnered Rohan Bopanna at the Paris Olympics 2024, and Yuki Bhambri will also play in the season’s last Grand Slam.



Balaji is partnering Guido Andreozzi of Argentina while Yuki and France’s Albano Olivetti will form a team in the men’s doubles.



India’s most successful men’s doubles player Rohan Bopanna and his partner Edben won the Australian Open this year but lost the French Open in the semifinals and Wimbledon in the second round.



In the men’s singles, the spotlight is on World No. 1 Italy’s Jannik Sinner, who is coming into the tournament after revealing he failed doping tests twice in a year and an appeal was upheld. Sinner is the top seed at the US Open, which will be played at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.



Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are the next top seeds in the men’s singles. Djokovic, who beat Alcaraz in the Paris Olympics 2024 to win the gold medal, has 24 Grand Slam titles to his name and is looking to win a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title.



In the women’s singles, defending champion Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka headline the list, Sabalenka missed the Paris Olympics 2024 to prepare for the US Open.



The US Open has a total prize money of $75 million. The winners in men’s and women’s singles will be awarded $3.6 million each while the runners-up will be awarded a prize money of $1.8 million.



In the doubles, the men’s and women’s champions will get $750,000 as prize money while in mixed doubles, the title winning team will be awarded $200,000 in prize money.

