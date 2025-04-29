Vaibhav Suryavanshi Becomes Youngest Ever IPL Centurion at 14

At just 14 years old, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has stunned the cricketing world by becoming the youngest player ever to score a century in the IPL, and the second-fastest, i.e., in 35 balls, in the tournament’s history—only behind Chris Gayle’s legendary 30-ball hundred in 2013. With 94 of his runs coming in boundaries, Suryavanshi knocked off plenty of records.

In a breathtaking display of skill, confidence, and fearlessness, Suryavanshi smashed a 101-run knock off just 38 balls, guiding Rajasthan Royals to a dominant 8-wicket win. His explosive innings finally came to an end with a searing yorker from pacer Prasidh Krishna, but the impact was already made.

The Nation Reacts

Social media erupted with praise as cricket legends, fans, and politicians celebrated this phenomenal feat. Among the many voices was Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who not only congratulated the young cricketer on X (formerly Twitter) but also announced a ₹10 lakh cash reward from the state government.

“Congratulations and best wishes to Vaibhav Suryavanshi of Bihar, who became the youngest player (14 years) to score a century in the history of IPL. He has become a new hope for Indian cricket as a result of his hard work and talent. Everyone is proud of him," Nitish wrote.

“I met Mr. Vaibhav Suryavanshi and his father in 2024, and at that time, I wished him a bright future. After his brilliant performance in the IPL, I also congratulated him over the phone.”

Yuvraj Singh too was all praise for Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s fearless strokeplay. Taking to social media he expressed his admiration,“What were you doing at 14?!! This kid is taking on the best bowlers in the world without blinking an eyelid! Vaibhav Suryavanshi — remember the name! Playing with a fearless attitude. Proud to see the next generation shine!”

The IPL Breakthrough

Vaibhav’s rise to fame began with the IPL 2025 mega auction, where Rajasthan Royals made a bold and historic bid—signing him for ₹1.1 crore, making him the youngest crorepati in IPL history. It raised eyebrows initially, but today, that gamble looks more like genius.

A Record-Setting Journey from Bihar

Vaibhav’s journey began at age 12 when he represented Bihar in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, scoring a remarkable 400 runs in five matches. He followed this with a dazzling 104 off 62 balls against Australia U-19 in Chennai, becoming the fastest Indian to score a century in Youth Test cricket, and the second-fastest globally.

In 2024, he made his Ranji Trophy debut for Bihar at just 12 years and 284 days, becoming the youngest player to do so since 1986. That same year, he scored an unbeaten 332-run triple century in the Randhir Verma U-19 Tournament, further cementing his status as a generational talent.

With his dream IPL debut behind him and the world watching, Vaibhav’s journey is only just beginning. Training alongside seasoned pros and facing international-quality bowlers week in and week out, he is on track to become a future star of the Indian national team.