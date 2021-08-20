Vaishnavi, Saini bask in glory

Hyderabad: Veera Vamsham Vaishnavi and Mohit Saini stole the show as they emerged champions in the Laser Radial (women) and Laser Standard Men respectively at the Hyderabad Sailing Week and the YAI National Sailing Championship 2021 which concluded at the Hussain Sagar Lake here on Thursday.

Vaishnavi by virtue of securing maximum victories in any class of Laser Rig also received the Maj AA Basith Trophy.

With Vaishnavi taking the gold, R Ashwini and Saanya Punjkaran have to settled for silver and bronze respectively in the Laser Radial (women) category. In Laser Standard MenIsraj Ali, who had posed a stiff challenge for Mohit Saini, finished a deserving silver and Deelip Kumar bagged the bronze medal.

In Laser 4.7 girls and boys categories, Ritika Dangi clinched the gold, Neha Thakur silver and Laveti Jhansi Priya bronze while Chunnu Kumar, Balle KiranKumar and A Sanjay Reddy fetched gold, silver and bronze respectively in boys category.

The week-long event, which began on August 13, was organised by the EME Sailing Association in cooperation with the Secunderabad Sailing Club.

From a humble beginning in 1986, the event has come a long way. The unprecedented level of participation witnessed in this year's Regatta is testimony to the growing popularity of the sport in the twin cities. The event has witnessed a total participation of 102 sailors from prominent sailing clubs across the country.

The 35th edition of the Hyderabad Sailing Week – 2021 was being conducted as Asian Games trials for Laser Class and had been accredited as a Yachting Association of India (YAI) Ranking event.

This implies that the ranking of a sailor at the Hyderabad Sailing Week will be counted and considered towards overall National Ranking and subsequent selection for participation at Asian Games. Over hundred sailors from all over the country including budding sailors from Telangana took part in this year's event.

The closing ceremony of the Hyderabad Sailing Week was presided over by Admiral Karambir Singh, PVSM, AVSM, ADC, Chief of Naval Staff.

Final Results

Laser 4.7 (Girls): Gold: Rs. 10,000 - National Champion (Overall winner in Laser 4.7 Girls) RitikaDangi (NSS); Silver: Rs. 5,000 - Neha Thakur (NSS) and Bronze Rs. 2,000 - Laveti Jhansi Priya (YCH)

Laser 4.7 Boys: Gold: Rs. 10,000 - National Champion (Overall winner in Laser 4.7 Boys) Chunnu Kumar (TSC); Silver: Rs. 5,000 - Balle Kiran Kumar (TSC) and and Bronze: Rs. 2,000 - Sanjay Reddy (EMESA).

Laser Radial (Women): Gold: Rs. 10,000 - National Champion (Overall winner in Laser Radial Women) Veera VamshamVaishnavi (YCH); Silver: Rs. 5,000 - R Ashwini (EMESA) and Bronze: Rs. 2,000 – Saanya Punjkaran (EMESA).

Major AA Basith Trophy: Veera Vamsham Vaishnavi (YCH)

Laser Radial (Men): Gold: Rs. 10,000 - Sikhansu Singh (TSC); Silver: Rs. 5,000 - Avinash Yadav (INWTC (M)) and Bronze: Rs. 2,000 - Rammilan Yadav (NSS).

Laser Radial (Open): SSC Laser Radial Rolling Trophy: Overall Winner without Discard in Laser Radial Rig - Veera VamshamVaishnavi (YCH) & Sikhansu Singh (TSC)

Laser STD: Gold: Rs. 10,000 –M ohit Saini (AYN); Silver: Rs. 5,000 - Israj Ali (AYN) and Bronze: Rs. 2,000 - Deelip Kumar (EMESA)

Katari Bowl (Max wins in Laser Std Rig) Mohit Saini (AYN)

Kelly S Rao Trophy: (Overall Winner without Discard in Laser Standard Rig) Mohit Saini (AYN). National Laser Champion: (Overall winner in Laser Std Rig) Mohit Saini (AYN)