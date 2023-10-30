Vijayawada to host all India sub-junior badminton tourney

Vijayawada: Vijayawada is going to host the All India Sub-Junior (U-15 & U-17-Boys) Badminton Tournament from November 1 to 8. As many as 2,200 boys and girls are likely to participate in the tournament across the country.

The event will be organised in the three indoor stadiums of the city which are Dandamudi Rajagopala Rao Municipal Corporation Indoor stadium (DRRMC) opposite IGMC, Chennupati Ramakotaiah Municipal Corporation Indoor stadium, Patamata and Sai Sandeep Badminton Academy, Patamata of Vijayawada.

Qualifying matches will be organised from November 1st- 4th and main draw matches from November 5th -8th. A total of 2000 matches will be held under 10 events.

The tournament is organised under the aegis of the AP Badminton Association. AP Badminton Association Mukkala Dwarakanath and other association members released the posters.

Speaking on the occasion, Dwarakanath said that they are making elaborate arrangements to make the tournament a success.

The tournament will be inaugurated on November 1st at the main indoor stadium by the government advisor Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy, Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh, VMC Mayor and MLAs. He also said that the government handed over 1 lakh sports kits under the Adudam Andhra to the sports persons to encourage sports.