Virat Kohli Breaks Record for Most Fours in IPL History

Virat Kohli broke Shikhar Dhawan’s record for most fours in IPL history during the 2025 final against Punjab Kings.

Virat Kohli added another feather to his cap in the 2025 IPL by breaking the record for the most fours in IPL history, previously held by Shikhar Dhawan.

Kohli surpassed Dhawan's tally of 768 fours during the final match against Punjab Kings.

In the match, he hit 3 fours to reach this new milestone.

After Kohli and Dhawan, the top players with the most fours in IPL are:

David Warner – 663

Rohit Sharma – 640

Ajinkya Rahane – 540

This memorable match also marked RCB’s first IPL title, ending their 18-year trophy drought. The final was held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

