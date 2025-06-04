Live
Virat Kohli Breaks Record for Most Fours in IPL History
Highlights
Virat Kohli broke Shikhar Dhawan’s record for most fours in IPL history during the 2025 final against Punjab Kings.
Virat Kohli added another feather to his cap in the 2025 IPL by breaking the record for the most fours in IPL history, previously held by Shikhar Dhawan.
Kohli surpassed Dhawan's tally of 768 fours during the final match against Punjab Kings.
In the match, he hit 3 fours to reach this new milestone.
After Kohli and Dhawan, the top players with the most fours in IPL are:
David Warner – 663
Rohit Sharma – 640
Ajinkya Rahane – 540
This memorable match also marked RCB’s first IPL title, ending their 18-year trophy drought. The final was held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
