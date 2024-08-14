Vishesh Sharma wins HGA President’s Cup 2024

Hyderabad: Visesh Sharma emerged champion while Vedansh Rao Thandra finished runner-up in the 11th Edition of the HGA President’s Cup which concluded with a grand celebration. The Tournament which brought together nearly 400 golf enthusiasts and showcased some of the finest talents in the sport was sponsored by the Sumadhura Group.



Key winners included:

Men’s Category:HGA President’s Cup 2024 Winner: Visesh Sharma, who played 4 under the course across 2 rounds, including 2 under in the qualifiers and 2 under in the finals; Runner-Up: Vedansh Rao Thandra, who played 5 over Gross in 2 rounds.

Round-1 Prizes:

Longest Drive (Hole No. 18):Saumil Sharma – 254 Yards; Straight Drive (Hole No. 13): Major General Y V Mohan – 2 Feet 4 Inches; Closest to Pin (Hole No. 4): Giridhar Thota – 4 Inches

Ladies Category:Winner: Padma Shree Reddy - 75 Net; Runner-Up: Ms. Srihita Mandava - 76 Net.

Senior Category:Winner: Captain MS Dhillon – 69 Net; Runner-Up: Bhaskar Reddy – 73 Net.

Handicap 19 & Above Category:Winner: Nikhil Devineni – 68 Net; Net Runner-Up: G. Prashanth Reddy – 69 Net.

Handicap 14 to 18 Category: Winner:Mr. AVN Reddy – 66 Net, Net Runner-Up: Ravi Athmakuri – 67 Net.

Handicap 13 & Below Category: Winner:Mr. V. Manikanth Reddy – 64 Net; Net Runner-Up: Ram Musunuri – 67 Net.

Round 2 Prizes:Net Winner of Round 2: Rishabh Singh – 67 Net; Net Runner-Up Round 2: Mohan Singh, 71 Net.

The event was graced by the presence of the HGA Managing Committee members Jayant Tagore, President HGA, D Vandith Reddy, Honorary Secretary, Uttam Singhal, Treasurer, CH Mohan Rao, Joint Secretary, Srinath Reddy Kottam, Chairman Tournament & Handicap Committee, Sashidhar Reddy, Chairman Golf Course Committee, Vijay Anand Reddy, Chairman House Committee, Sandeep Rathi, Vice Chairman Tournament & Handicap Committee, Sankeerth Nidadhavolu, Vice Chairman Golf Course Committee and Sanjay Pulla Reddy, Vice Chairman House