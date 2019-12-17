Well-deserved legend: Root on Stokes winning BBC award

London : Terming him a "legend" England Test captain Joe Root has called Ben Stokes being named BBC Sports Personality of the Year as a "well deserved" recognition.

"Well deserved legend!" Root said in a tweet with the famous photo of Stokes after winning the Ashes Test at Headingley where he scored a match-winning 135 not out.

Stokes played a crucial role in England's maiden win in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup earlier this year.

On an unforgettable day at Lord's on July 14, England won their first ever men's World Cup as they initially levelled the scores to tie with New Zealand at the end of the 50 overs before going on to tie the Super Over as well -- winning the tournament by virtue of striking a higher number of boundaries during their innings.

The all-rounder was named the Man of the Match in one of the most dramatic matches in the history of the game. Stokes was presented with the award by the Princess Royal and former Manchester United and Scotland footballer Denis Law.

Previous winners of the award have included Andy Murray, Jonny Wilkinson and Steve Redgrave.