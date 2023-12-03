Live
- Tanisha-Ashwini finishes runner-up in Syed Modi India International badminton
- 17 of 25 ministers in Cong govt lose Rajasthan assembly elections
- Shivraj win Budhni by over 1 lakh votes, Kamal Nath secures victory from Chhindwara by 36K votes
- Israeli president honours fallen heroes of Kibbutz Be'eri by inscribing Torah Scroll
- Cyclone Michaung: In constant touch with state governments, says PM Modi
- Now, IndiGo faces criticism over delays from former Union Minister
- 5th T20I: Shreyas Iyer's fifty helps India reach 160/8 against Australia
- 193 people killed in IDF attack in last few hours: Gaza Health Ministry
- MP Diya Kumari wins by 71,368 votes, biggest victory margin in Rajasthan
- MP Assembly polls: Union Ministers Tomar, Prahlad Patel, BJP General Secy Vijayvargiya win, Kulaste loses
Western India squash: Anahat favourite to win women’s and girls’ U-19 crowns
Given the top billing for the first time, Delhi’s 15-year-old Anahat Singh will be a firm favourite to win both the women’s and girls’ under-19 title in the 78th CCI-Western India Slam Squash Championship 2023, starting here on Monday.
Anahat, who won the women’s crown in the recently concluded National Squash Championship last week, is a medallist and is in good form, having won medals in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, a few weeks back.
In the event organised by the Cricket Club of India (CCI) under the auspices of the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI), Anahat is likely to face a strong challenge from Maharashtra's Janet Vidhi, who is seeded second in the women’s competition. Chandigarh’s Ananya Pandey and Maharashtra’s Nirupama Dubey are the joint third and fourth seeds.
In the men's event, Maharashtra challengers Suraj Chand and Veer Chotrani are the number one and number two seeds. At the same time, Tamil Nadu’s Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu and Rahul Baitha of Maharashtra are the joint third and fourth seeds.
The second seed in the girls’ under-19 draw is Nirupama Dubey of Maharashtra, while Tamil Nadu’s M. Amritha Rajalakshmi and Reiva Nimbalkar of Maharashtra are the joint third and fourth seeds.