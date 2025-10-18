  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Sports

Wolvaardt, Tazmin fire SA to 10-wkt win over Lanka

Wolvaardt, Tazmin fire SA to 10-wkt win over Lanka
x
Highlights

Openers Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits struck unbeaten half-centuries as South Africa dished out a thoroughly professional performance to outplay...

Openers Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits struck unbeaten half-centuries as South Africa dished out a thoroughly professional performance to outplay Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in a rain-curtailed game and inch closer to the semifinals of the Women’s World Cup here on Friday. Set a target of 121 under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method after the match was reduced to a 20-overs-a-side contest following a rain interruption of more than five hours.

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka 105/7 in 20 overs (Vishmi Gunaratne 34, Nilakshika Silva 14; Nonkululeko Mlaba 3/30, Masabata Klaas 2/18) lose to South Africa South Africa: 125 for no loss in 14.5 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 60 not out, Tazmin Brits 55 not out) by 10 wickets.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick