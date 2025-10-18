Wolvaardt, Tazmin fire SA to 10-wkt win over Lanka

Openers Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits struck unbeaten half-centuries as South Africa dished out a thoroughly professional performance to outplay Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in a rain-curtailed game and inch closer to the semifinals of the Women’s World Cup here on Friday. Set a target of 121 under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method after the match was reduced to a 20-overs-a-side contest following a rain interruption of more than five hours.

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka 105/7 in 20 overs (Vishmi Gunaratne 34, Nilakshika Silva 14; Nonkululeko Mlaba 3/30, Masabata Klaas 2/18) lose to South Africa South Africa: 125 for no loss in 14.5 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 60 not out, Tazmin Brits 55 not out) by 10 wickets.