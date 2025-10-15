Women’s WC: SL, NZ split points after rain washes out match

Colombo: Sri Lanka and New Zealand shared points as their Women’s World Cup match was abandoned due to persistent rain after strong batting performance by the hosts here on Tuesday. Opting to bat, Nilakshika De Silva’s belligerent fifty was the perfect antithesis to skipper Chamari Athapaththu’s graceful half-century as Sri Lanka posted a challenging 258 for 6.

However, rain lashed the R Premadasa Stadium just before New Zealand began their chase and the match could not resume from that point. After the washout, Sri Lanka continued to stay at the seventh place, having collected 2 points from four games while New Zealand, who now have 3 points, were static at number five on the table. This is the second World Cup game that has been washed out with Sri Lanka’s fixture against Australia also abandoned last week because of rain.