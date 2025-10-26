Women's World Cup: Radha's three-fer helps India restrict Bangladesh to 119/9 in rain-hit match

Brought into the side in place of Sneh Rana, left-arm spinner Radha Yadav bagged a three-fer as India restricted Bangladesh to 119/9 in a rain-plagued 27-overs-per-side last group match of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup on Sunday.

Radha, who was among the three changes made by India on Sunday, sent back Sobhana Mostary, the second-highest scorer for Bangladesh with 26 off 21, Nahida Akter (3), and Rabeya Khan (3) as the hosts kept things under a tight leash at the Dr D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. She finished the game with 3-30 while fellow left-arm spinner N. Shree Charani claimed 2-23 as India exploited the conditions to their advantage.

Rain played havoc with the match, first delaying the toss for half an hour and then thwarting the start of play for nearly two hours. Soon after, Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bowl first. India handed a debut to wicketkeeper-batter Uma Chetry, who came in place of Richa Ghosh, who suffered an injury in the previous match, and also rested Kranti Gaud and Sneh Rana, bringing in Amanjot Kaur and Radha into the playing XI.

The match eventually started after 5 pm, reduced to 43-overs-per-side with the first Power-play of nine overs. India found success soon after, with Renuka Singh sending back Sumaiya Akter with a wide one, at which the Bangladeshi opener slashed half-heartedly and sliced a catch to Shree Charani at short third.

Bangladesh reached 34/1 in nine overs of Power-play, going slow. They lost their second wicket when Deepti Sharma got Rubya Haider to offer a catch to Harleen Deol with a leading edge off an off-break. Haider scored 13 off 32 balls, hitting one four.

A few minutes after that, the rain came down pouring once again, a heavier spell of downpour that halted play for around two more hours from 5.55 pm approx. And play started again at 8.05 pm with Bangladesh starting at 39/2 in a match now reduced to 27-overs-a-side.

The Indians continued to keep things quiet as Bangladesh could not score a boundary for more than 50 balls. They lost skipper Nigar Sultana Joty to a fine piece of fielding by Radha Yadav, running her out for 9 off 24 balls.

Sharmin Akhter and Sobhana Mostary kept the fight going for Bangladesh, adding some quick runs to the score with Mostary hitting Deepti for boundaries off consecutive balls. In the earlier over, she had dispatched a short one to the deep midwicket boundary off Radha Yadav.

India had a huge scare when opener Pratika Rawal twisted her ankle while charging in to prevent a boundary struck by Sharmin Akhter off Deepti. She slipped on the wet ground, twisted her ankle, and had to go out with the help of the physio.

Mostary (26, 21 balls, 4x4) was sent back by Radha Yadav, getting her to offer a straight catch to Harleen Deol at mid-off as Bangladesh slipped to 94/4 after 22 overs.

Shorna Akter fell for two, attempting a wild swing off Amanjot Kaur, trying to accelerate the scoring. Sharmin Akhter was picked brilliantly by substitute Arundhati Reddy for a blinder of a diving catch off N. Shree Charani for 36 off 53 balls, studded with four boundaries, as Bangladesh kept losing wickets in search of quick runs.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 119/9 in 27 overs (Sharmin Akhter 36, Sobhana Mostary 26; Radha Yadav 3-30, N Shree Charani 2-23) against India.