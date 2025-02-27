WPL 2025: We need to be on top of our game against MI, says DC head coach

Bengaluru: After a comprehensive win in their previous outing, Delhi Capitals will look to keep the momentum going when they take on Mumbai Indians in their next match of the WPL 2025 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday.

Delhi Capitals edged past Mumbai Indians by two wickets in a thrilling last-ball finish in the opening clash in Vadodara. However, their opponents are currently at the top of the points table, while Delhi Capitals sit in second place.

Speaking about the match-up against Mumbai Indians, head coach Jonathan Batty said, "It's clear that all the teams are well-balanced this year. MI are very strong and we know they are a tough customer. We need to be on top of our game against them." "Obviously, our fate is in our hands. We have got to keep trying to win every single game," he added.

Reflecting on the team's six-wicket win in the last match, the Englishman had words of praise for the unit and said, "It was a much better performance but there is still some room for improvement. We came together a little bit better and used up those pieces of the jigsaw. We were a bit sharper and more precise with our skill execution and it was a really good all-round whole team performance."

Delhi Capitals are also set to play against Royal Challengers Bengaluru the following day. When asked about the challenges of playing on back-to-back days, Batty said, "Playing back-to-back games is tough physically for players but if you are playing good cricket, it can be really nice to play a couple of games in quick succession." "We are obviously trying to manage the players' workload, and hoping to play some really good cricket again against MI and then obviously roll into the RCB game the following day," he added.