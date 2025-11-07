  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Sports

Wrestler Geetha Pahelwan felicitated

Wrestler Geetha Pahelwan felicitated
x
Highlights

Telangana’s Geetha Pahelwan proudly displays her Bronze Medal after securing third place in the Girls’ 53 kg freestyle category at the 69th SGF...

Telangana’s Geetha Pahelwan proudly displays her Bronze Medal after securing third place in the Girls’ 53 kg freestyle category at the 69th SGF Telangana State Wrestling U-19 Boys & Girls Tournament in Panipat, Haryana. R. Rohini (DEO, Hyderabad), Venkateswarlu (Dy. EO), Team Coach Mounika, Sreedevi (Hyderabad District Organizing Secretary), and Tournament Organiser Katta Srinivas congratulate the young wrestler on her achievement.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick