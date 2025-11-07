Wrestler Geetha Pahelwan felicitated

Live
Telangana’s Geetha Pahelwan proudly displays her Bronze Medal after securing third place in the Girls’ 53 kg freestyle category at the 69th SGF Telangana State Wrestling U-19 Boys & Girls Tournament in Panipat, Haryana. R. Rohini (DEO, Hyderabad), Venkateswarlu (Dy. EO), Team Coach Mounika, Sreedevi (Hyderabad District Organizing Secretary), and Tournament Organiser Katta Srinivas congratulate the young wrestler on her achievement.
