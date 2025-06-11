WTC Final at Lord’s: South Africa to Bowl First Against Australia

South Africa will bowl first in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia at Lord's, London. After winning the toss, Proteas captain Temba Bavuma chose to send Australia to bat, confident that the cloudy conditions will favor his team's pace attack.

Bavuma said the pitch looks good for cricket, but the overhead conditions make bowling first the smart choice. He expressed confidence in the team selected for these conditions and highlighted the strong support from fans, saying it promises to be a great spectacle.

On the other side, Australia’s captain Pat Cummins avoided discussing what he would have done if he won the toss, stating that his team is happy to bat first. Cummins praised the intense preparation over the past ten days, noting the competition among players for a spot in the final XI. He emphasized that the team feels ready and is focusing on enjoying the challenge without feeling extra pressure as defending champions.

The WTC Final promises an exciting contest between South Africa and Australia, with both teams eager to claim the prestigious title at the historic Lord's Cricket Ground.