Live
- NPCI, IDRBT join hands to bolster security for digital payments
- Halder Venture Limited FY25 overview: Standalone profit soars 106%, revenue grows 19% amid strategic acquisitions
- iOS 26 Brings Exclusive AI-Powered Features to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Series
- South Korea: Air Force grounds KF-16 fighter jets following Alaska accident
- Development and Welfare are priority for govt, asserts AP CM Chandrababu
- Heatwave: People asked to stay indoors during peak hours
- Delhi Zoo partners with Vantara to strengthen animal care
- SSP chief slapped by party worker at event
- Meharda gets addl charge as Raj DGP
- Gang-rape of minor in MP: Cong says case being suppressed
WTC Final at Lord’s: South Africa to Bowl First Against Australia
South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl first in the 2025 World Test Championship Final against Australia at Lord’s.
South Africa will bowl first in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia at Lord's, London. After winning the toss, Proteas captain Temba Bavuma chose to send Australia to bat, confident that the cloudy conditions will favor his team's pace attack.
Bavuma said the pitch looks good for cricket, but the overhead conditions make bowling first the smart choice. He expressed confidence in the team selected for these conditions and highlighted the strong support from fans, saying it promises to be a great spectacle.
On the other side, Australia’s captain Pat Cummins avoided discussing what he would have done if he won the toss, stating that his team is happy to bat first. Cummins praised the intense preparation over the past ten days, noting the competition among players for a spot in the final XI. He emphasized that the team feels ready and is focusing on enjoying the challenge without feeling extra pressure as defending champions.
The WTC Final promises an exciting contest between South Africa and Australia, with both teams eager to claim the prestigious title at the historic Lord's Cricket Ground.