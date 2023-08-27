'You know well done, what you’re doing at the moment, keep it up', Vettel texts Verstappen before Dutch Grand Prix

Zandvoort: Max Verstappen will start his Dutch Grand Prix on Pole position on Sunday and is clearly the favorite to win at Zandvoort for the third year in succession.

He is on the verge of equalling the record of retired German Sebastian Vettel’s decade-old Formula One record of nine wins in a row.

Talking to the reporters, Verstappen stated that the four-time World Champion texted him as a message of encouragement and wrote, “I think after like five wins in a row or something like that, Seb texted me, you know ‘well done, what you’re doing at the moment, keep it up’ and something like ‘you’re going to do it.

“But you know, I was like, ‘that’s nine wins in a row, it’s something very impressive’ and I never thought I would be able to be already on eight.”

“I mean, if it’s possible tomorrow of course I’ll go for it, but it’s not something I have in the back of my head, constantly like ‘I need to do this, I need to do this,” he added.

Verstappen when asked about whether in his mind ever thought of breaking the record to which he replied, “I’m not in this sport to try and break records. I’m just here to win at the moment.”

The Red Bulls have won the last 13 races and 21 of the last 22 races and have performed better on Sundays than on Saturdays.

British and Belgian racing driver Lando Norris who is yet to win the championship also expressed his thoughts on the tournament and said,

“Max was too quick again for us today but I gave it a good shot, I think in the race, at the minute, we’ve kind of got no chance unless someone gets unlucky or he gets unlucky and something happens.

“Just got a very good driver in a good car and he’s doing the job he needs to do. So I think full respect to that,” he added.