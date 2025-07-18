Yuvraj Singh Almost Missed 2011 World Cup — Gary Kirsten Reveals Shocking Detail

India won the 2011 Cricket World Cup. Yuvraj Singh was a big reason for the win. But many people don’t know he was almost not picked for the team.

Coach Gary Kirsten said that some selectors didn’t want Yuvraj in the team. But Kirsten and captain MS Dhoni believed in him. They wanted him because he had experience and skill.

Kirsten said, “Thank goodness we picked him.” Yuvraj later became the Player of the Tournament!

In 2010, Yuvraj was not playing well. But he worked hard to get better. He got help from Paddy Upton, the team’s mental coach. They helped him get ready.

In the 2011 World Cup:

He scored 362 runs

Took 15 wickets

Hit a century against West Indies

Scored 50 runs and took 5 wickets against Ireland

Helped India beat Australia in the quarter-final

Took wickets in every knockout match

Was on the field when Dhoni hit the winning six in the final

This World Cup was very special for Yuvraj. After the tournament, he found out he had cancer. But his performance showed how strong and talented he was.

Kirsten said that sometimes Yuvraj could be difficult, but he always enjoyed watching him bat. He called Yuvraj’s World Cup story amazing.