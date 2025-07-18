Live
Yuvraj Singh Almost Missed 2011 World Cup — Gary Kirsten Reveals Shocking Detail
India’s 2011 World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh was nearly dropped, says coach Gary Kirsten. MS Dhoni backed him, and he became Player of the Tournament.
India won the 2011 Cricket World Cup. Yuvraj Singh was a big reason for the win. But many people don’t know he was almost not picked for the team.
Coach Gary Kirsten said that some selectors didn’t want Yuvraj in the team. But Kirsten and captain MS Dhoni believed in him. They wanted him because he had experience and skill.
Kirsten said, “Thank goodness we picked him.” Yuvraj later became the Player of the Tournament!
In 2010, Yuvraj was not playing well. But he worked hard to get better. He got help from Paddy Upton, the team’s mental coach. They helped him get ready.
In the 2011 World Cup:
- He scored 362 runs
- Took 15 wickets
- Hit a century against West Indies
- Scored 50 runs and took 5 wickets against Ireland
- Helped India beat Australia in the quarter-final
- Took wickets in every knockout match
- Was on the field when Dhoni hit the winning six in the final
This World Cup was very special for Yuvraj. After the tournament, he found out he had cancer. But his performance showed how strong and talented he was.
Kirsten said that sometimes Yuvraj could be difficult, but he always enjoyed watching him bat. He called Yuvraj’s World Cup story amazing.