11 People Were Died During A Temple Chariot Procession In Tamil Nadu
- The incident was recorded in the video and it was visible that the chariot was fully wrecked after coming into touch with the live wire.
According to authorities, electrocution took place during a chariot parade at a temple in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district early this morning, killing 11 persons and injuring 15 others.As per police, the incident happened when the temple palanquin or temple car they were standing on collided with an elevated line at Kalimedu's Appar Madam temple, reported NDTV.
Officials have stated that when approaching a turn, the temple palanquin ran into a snag. While reversing, it collided with an overhead power wire. Officials mention that two were children among those who lost their lives , and the wounded have been taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Furthermore, M K Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, also conveyed his sympathies to the deceased families and promised a Rs 5 lakh compensation for the relatives of those murdered in the event.
The Chief Minister further directed the authorities to guarantee that the injured receive the best possible care.