11 People Were Died During A Temple Chariot Procession In Tamil Nadu

According to authorities, electrocution took place during a chariot parade at a temple in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district early this morning, killing 11 persons and injuring 15 others.As per police, the incident happened when the temple palanquin or temple car they were standing on collided with an elevated line at Kalimedu's Appar Madam temple, reported NDTV.



Officials have stated that when approaching a turn, the temple palanquin ran into a snag. While reversing, it collided with an overhead power wire. Officials mention that two were children among those who lost their lives , and the wounded have been taken to a local hospital for treatment.



V Balakrishnan, Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, Tiruchirappalli said that the case has been recorded in the matter, and an inquiry is underway.

Each year, hundreds and hundreds of devotees flock to Tamil Nadu for the annual chariot festival. The event has sparked concerns about gaps in the preparations made for the Appar Madam temple ritual.

According to sources, power lines around the temple car path are routinely shut off to avoid any unforeseen incidents.

The official also added that the palanquin was not tall enough to touch the high-transmission line, therefore the power was not switched off this time. However, it appears that the ornate construction raised the palanquin's height, causing it to come into touch with the live wire.

The incident was recorded in the video and it was visible that the chariot was fully wrecked after coming into touch with the live wire.

Several ministers expressed their grief through tweets. President Ram Nath Kovind conveyed his sorrow over the deaths of 11 persons, including two children, in the incident.

The loss of life, including that of children, due to electrocution in a procession in Thanjavur is a tragedy beyond words. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 27, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his "deep grief" over the disaster in a tweet, and offered a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of those who died, and Rs 50 thousand for those who were injured.

Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the mishap in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 27, 2022

Furthermore, M K Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, also conveyed his sympathies to the deceased families and promised a Rs 5 lakh compensation for the relatives of those murdered in the event.



The Chief Minister further directed the authorities to guarantee that the injured receive the best possible care.