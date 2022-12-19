14-Year-Old School Boy From Chennai' Adyar Drowns

After going swimming with his buddies on Saturday, a 14-year-old kid drowned in the Adyar river at Saidapet. After being missing for 18 hours, his body was discovered on Sunday and taken for an autopsy to Royapettah Government Hospital. The incident took place at 7 o'clock on Saturday night, Samuel of Thideer Nagar went swimming in the river with his three buddies. Samuel lost his footing and drowned, according to police officers.

At the scene were firefighters and rescuers from Guindy, Saidapet, T Nagar, and Ashok Nagar. Rescue boats, drones, and thermal cameras from Anna University were used, but it was not possible to find Samuel's body. On Sunday, the search continued until around 1:00 p.m., when the fire and rescue crew recovered his body.