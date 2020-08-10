28 Chhattisgarh residents freed from bonded labour in TN

25 women and three men who were stuck as bonded labour in poultry farms in Namakkal district of Tamil Nadu were freed with the intervention of the government authorities and a local NGO on Monday.

These migrants were kept under captivity and were not being paid their salaries for a few months, reports Dinamani. Arrangements have been made to send them back to their home towns.

The authorities have tightened their vigil and have booked three more poultry farm owners on related issues. The region has more than 600 small, medium and big poultry farms where many from north India are employed.