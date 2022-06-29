3 Men Raped A Nurse In Tamil Nadu

A 20-year-old nurse who was travelling to a Vellore hospital for an interview was gang-raped and left to die on Saturday night in a car by three men, one of whom was her acquaintance, near Chengalpet. Her parents filed a report when she attempted suicide on a Sunday morning, which is how the incident came to light.



N Saravanan, a friend of the survivor, was arrested together with T Sarathy, a 21-year-old BCom student in her last year, and 22-year-old attorney S Surya Prakash. They were detained by a judge, reported The Times Of India.

According to the police, the survivor and two of her female friends were longing and waiting near their village for the bus to Vellore around 11 p.m. on Saturday when Saravanan arrived in a car.

The survivor had completed a diploma from a private institution and a six-month training course at a private hospital in Chennai. The accused is a father of two who worked as a labourer in a private company in Oragadam and was acquaintances with Saravanan, had told him about her trip to Vellore. He extended an invitation to her for dinner when he got there.

The woman urged her friends to go and informed them that she would be arriving in Vellore on the following bus.

By that time, Saravanan had approached Chengalpet magistrate court attorneys Surya Prakash and Sarathy to let them know he would pick them up in the middle of the journey. The three drove the woman ten kilometres to a remote area. Before escaping, they gang-raped her inside the car and forced her to drink alcohol, according to a police officer.

Later, the survivor awoke on the side of the road early on Sunday morning, travelled home, and made an attempt to end her life. After parents got to learn the truth and called the police.