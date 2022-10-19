  • Menu
3 Pilgrims From Tamil Nadu Killed During Crash In Helicopter Crash In Kedarnath

Locals at the site after a helicopter carrying pilgrims crashed near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand on Tuesday
Highlights

  • The Tamil Nadu administration announced on Wednesday that among those killed in the helicopter crash in Uttarakhand were three pilgrims from Tamil Nadu, including two ladies.
  • Chief Minister M. K. Stalin expressed his sincere condolences to the lost families

The Tamil Nadu administration announced on Wednesday that among those killed in the helicopter crash in Uttarakhand were three pilgrims from Tamil Nadu, including two ladies.Due to poor vision on Tuesday, a helicopter carrying pilgrims from Kedarnath shrine to Guptkashi crashed into a hill close to Kedarnath Dham, killing seven people.

In a statement, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin expressed his sincere condolences to the lost families and said that the administration was working with the Uttarakhand government to get the deceased's corpses back to Chennai.
At Dev Darshini in Rudraprayag's Garud Chatti, a Bell 407 operated by a private company caught fire at 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday. According to reports, the incident happened immediately after takeoff from the Kedarnath helipad.
Meanwhile, images captured at the incident also revealed a massive column of smoke emerging after the crash. The aviation minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, tweeted about the incident and said that the situation is being actively monitored.

