3.6 magnitude quake hits Tamil Nadu's Vellore

Chennai: A 3.6 magnitude quake hit 59 km Southwest of Vellore city in Tamil Nadu in the wee hours on Monday.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the depth of the quake that occurred at 4.17 a.m. was 25 km.

The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority said no damage has been reported yet.

Vellore District Collector Kumaravel Pandian said that the tremors were felt in the border areas between Vellore and Tirupattur districts.

Heavy rains had lashed Vellore for the past couple of days and concrete houses that were decades old were demolished in many parts of the district as they could have collapsed any time.

Nineteen houses have been washed away in the rains in the district since November 1 prompting the District Collector to order the demolition of houses that were on the verge of collapse.