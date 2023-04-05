5 Persons Died In Chennai After They Drowned While Performing Rituals

Five people drowned on Wednesday in a public pond in Chennai while participating in religious rites, according to police authorities. The other four people jumped to assist the drowning victim, but they perished themselves in the process.

Chief Minister MK Stalin requested that he visit the location, he confirmed. This task needed to be done with the appropriate prudence. He mentioned that the accident took place as appropriate precautions were not taken. Reporters received TM Anbarasan's confirmation that all five of the victims had passed away.

During the Theerthavari festival, an accident happened in the pond at the Dharmalingeshwarar Temple in Nanganallur, Chennai. All drowning victims have been named.

The dead were swiftly found and sent to the government hospital in Chrompet, according to Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal.

CM Stalin mandated that each of the departed family members get compensation of Rs. 2 lakh from the chief minister's relief fund. He conveyed his sorrow, noting that the children were students and for parents, this is an unrecoverable loss.

The minister said that "We are all pained by this accident. The youngsters were students. This is an irreparable loss to parents," reported Hindustan Times.