AAY Cards Were Determined To Be Invalid For 2.5 Lakh People In Tamil Nadu

The Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department recently transferred 2.5 lakh families with Antyodaya Anna Yojana ration cards, designated for the extremely poor, to the Non-Priority Households (NPHH) category to guarantee that only the proper beneficiaries receive assistance. Under the National Food Security Act, holders of AAY cards are eligible to receive 35 kg of free rice or 25 kg of free rice and 10 kg of free wheat. They also receive sugar at a rate of Rs 13.50 per kg, compared to Rs 25 for users of other ration cards. The NFSA does not, however, provide subsidies for foodgrains to holders of NPHH cards.



The process of eliminating ineligible households from the "poorest of the poor" category took on significance after the DMK pledged in its election manifesto from the previous year to give women family heads Rs 1,000 in cash aid. Additionally, the civic supply, food, and cooperation departments have created a list of these individuals along with their associated bank accounts and Aadhaar cards.

According to V Rajaraman, commissioner for civil supplies and consumer protection, 2.5 lakh AAY cardholders did not match the requirements set forth by the government after being subjected to field verification. They were replaced by qualified families. 18.64 lakh AAY cards are currently in circulation and will continue to be so. Families with an annual income of up to Rs 15,000, seniors, disabled individuals, bereft widows, slum dwellers, daily-wage laborers, street sellers, domestic helpers, and construction workers all receive AAY cards.

It was discovered during the field verification that many AAY cardholders had two gas cylinders, received pension from welfare bodies or governments, and either sold or bought property worth at least Rs 1 lakh. These people have been taken from the list of beneficiaries, along with deceased single-member AAY cardholders. The state has 2.2 crore ration cards as of November, of which 1.09 crore were NPHH cards. According to the NFSA, ration cards for AAY and Priority Households were given to about 3.64 crore impoverished individuals. NFSA's population was determined using information from the 2011 census.