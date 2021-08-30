After Being Questioned With 'Extramarital Affair,' Mother Showed Her Anger While Brutally Beating Her Child In Tamil Nadu

After a disagreement with her husband over an alleged extramarital connection, a video footage of a mother cruelly striking her child has gone viral and has became trending video that has shocked many across the state.



Gokul, who is 3 years old. Gokul, who is 3 years old. In 2016, Andhra Pradesh's Sindhur woman, Thulasi married Vadivazhagan of Gingee, Villupuram. He had been working out of Chennai for the previous three years, while Thulasi had relocated to Mettur in the Gingee district in 2019. The couple had two sons, one is Pradeep who is 1 year old and the another one is

The incident took place from a call. According to sources, Thulasi was reportedly talking on the phone with another man, which resulted in a fight between the two. Vadivazhagan asked her not to interact with the man. Thulasi, on the other hand, allegedly beat Pradeep following the argument and recorded the incident three months ago. After witnessing the video he asked her several questions, despite the fact she left for her mother's video. Later he uploaded the video and distributed it which is in circulation now.

Thulasi was seen striking and punching the child in the mouth while the baby was sobbing in the footage. She also stomped on the child's feet till the baby cried out in pain. Thulasi was also seen giggling and smiling at the baby when he was weeping in the video. In Tamil Nadu, the video has caused outrage and the viewers are left in shock.