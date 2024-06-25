AIADMK Member Arrested In Tamil Nadu For Spurious Liquor Production

An AIADMK member from Salem, Tamil Nadu, identified as Suresh Kumar, has been arrested for producing counterfeit alcohol amidst a statewide crackdown initiated by the police. This action follows the tragic incident in Kallakurichi, where 53 deaths were linked to tainted liquor.



AIADMK's general secretary, Edapadi K Palanisamy, disclosed that Suresh Kumar had previously been associated with the DMK before joining their party in 2018, though he later departed. Regardless of political affiliation, Palanisamy emphasized the necessity of holding all offenders accountable.



According to police sources, Suresh Kumar faces multiple prior charges related to the possession and sale of spurious alcohol.



During patrols in Attur, authorities discovered Suresh Kumar's illegal distillery near Manapachi village, where the illicit liquor was confiscated and destroyed. Subsequently, the AIADMK member was arrested and is currently in police custody.



Suresh Kumar has been charged under Sections 4(1) (a), 4(1-A) of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act, and Section 329 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).



Meanwhile, tensions persisted in the state assembly as AIADMK members continued to protest against the Kallakurichi tragedy, resulting in their suspension for disrupting proceedings. Chief Minister MK Stalin of the DMK reiterated that the matter had been thoroughly debated, accusing AIADMK of deliberate agitation following their electoral defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.

