Chief Minister Of Tamil Nadu Urged People To Use Cloth Bags Instead Of Plastic Bags

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin introduced the 'Meendum Manjappai' scheme on Thursday to encourage people to use cloth bags instead of plastic bags, which have become widespread in the state over the years. Mr. Stalin, claiming that plastic is hazardous to the environment, urged people to stop using it entirely. The Chief Minister also outlined the negative consequences of single-use plastics and emphasised the importance of replacing them with cloth bags.



Mr. Stalin, who launched the campaign in Kalaivanar Arangam, recounted how, in the past, yellow-colored cloth bags were emblematic of good occasions, but that plastic bags soon supplanted them.

According to Mr. Stalin, toxic compounds are released when single-use plastic products are burned, affecting air quality. As a result, given the scale of its environmental devastation, we must stop using plastics.

When plastics are thrown out, it takes several years for them to degrade, and this has a negative impact on the soil. Agriculture would be harmed if the soil was harmed. Mr. Stalin also bemoaned the fact that livestock ingest plastics and die as a result. When plastic carry bags are tossed into bodies of water, the organisms in those bodies of water are harmed, and the water is polluted as well, he explained. When single-use plastic products are tossed into the water, it has an impact and the aquatic species eat them and die as a result.

The chief minister further added that electricity has been disconnected from 130 factories so far due to violations of the single-use plastics ban. The government alone will not be able to achieve this, thus the general population must band together.There can be a significant difference if consumers refuse plastic things.

Meanwhile, The event was attended by P.K. Sekarbabu, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, Siva V. Meyyanathan, Dayanidhi Maran, Secretary of Environment and and by many other senior officials.