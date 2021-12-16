Chief Minister Stalin Has Inaugurated 70 Cooperative Pharmacies Across 36 Districts Of Tamil Nadu

On behalf of the Cooperation Department, Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated 70 new pharmacies in 36 districts today via video conference from the secretariat. These pharmacies offer discounts of up to 20% on medications.



According to a press release issued here, the Cooperation Department currently operates 303 pharmacies across the state. These pharmacies serve a critical role in regulating the pricing of drugs on the open market. The State Assembly's mentioned that the number of pharmacies will be risen to 600 in the next five years.

As per the press release, private pharmacies are offering medicines at a lower rate wherever cooperative pharmacies are operated. The public has reacted positively to the cooperative pharmacies as a result of this. These pharmacies will be equipped with a computer and air conditioning, as well as a pharmacist and an assistant.

Meanwhile, three weeks ago K Palaniswami, the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition, requested on Saturday that the DMK administration keep the Amma Pharmacy shops open, which provide medicines at a discount. In response to Palaniswami's claims, the government claims that the number of Amma Pharmacies has increased from 126 to 131 since the new government took office.

According to the government, the Cooperative Department operates 305 pharmaceutical stores, of which 131 are Amma Pharmacies and the remaining 174 are Cooperative Medical Stores. Chief Minister MK Stalin announced in his budget that an additional 300 pharmacy shops will be opened around the state at a rate of 60 per year over the next five years. 75 new pharmacies are expected to open this year, compared to the objective of 60.