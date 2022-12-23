Class 10 Students Of Tamil Nadu Facing Problems For Appearing In JEE

A matriculation school student in Class 12 is concerned about whether his application for the next JEE (Mains) would be accepted. He is one of the pupils who were labelled Class-10 pass in 2020–21 due to their failure to participate for exams during Covid–19's first wave, which is the reason for the uncertainty.



As a result, their SSLC certificates did not list their grades, even though it is a requirement for candidates to include their Class 10 grades on the entrance test application.

The applicant explained that thoe one who applied first will be considered among the two candidates who has the same grades and meet the same requirements. They would like to submit an early application as a result.

Students were instructed to apply for the exam by providing the minimum score needed on a YouTube channel. This is how he and a few of his friends have applied for the test. However, they are concerned about the validity of our application.

For entry into prestigious institutions like the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), and Centrally Funded Technical Institutes, JEE (Mains) is administered (CFTI). Additionally, it is a JEE (Advanced) eligibility test for IIT admission. To determine admissions for the upcoming academic year, the JEE (Mains) will be administered in two sessions. Beginning on December 15, students could apply for the first session of classes through January 12. The test dates for January are 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31.

Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozh, the minister of school education, announced that they would raise the issue with the union government. School Education Commissioner K Nandakumar urged the kids to continue studying for the entrance exam without getting anxious in a statement.