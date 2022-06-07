Class 9 Students In Tamil Nadu Promoted

The Tamil Nadu government declared on Monday that all Class 9 students who took the annual examinations this year will be promoted. A school-level special exam will be held in July for the rest.



In addition, a circular stated from the School Education Department, all students from LKG to Class 8 will be promoted. According to department sources, the decision was made as a result of the pandemic. Parents, students, and educators applauded the decision, claiming that children who did not have access to the internet or cell phones suffered from the learning gap this year as well.

According to an official, the academic year started late, and pupils didn't have enough time to prepare for the tests. All schools, including state-run institutions, have been required to fill out a form with student information linked to the circular. Due to the pandemic last year, all students were given a 'pass' grade.

A parent of a Class 9 student studying at a private school in T Nagar stated that due to the pandemic, the academic year started late, and classes were held online for at least four months. Students who did not have access to the internet were at a disadvantage. Bridging the learning gap will take at least a year.

Furthermore, a teacher added that the curriculum was reduced in size to account for the actual difficulties that teachers and students face. Students were also not mentally prepared to restart in-person lessons and needed time to adjust when they returned after a nearly one-and-a-half-year hiatus.