CM Stalin accuses Centre of treating states like enslaved regions

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Tuesday accused the union government of treating states like enslaved regions by "imposing" languages and committing "financial injustices".

Responding to a Special Calling Attention Motion in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, CM Stalin reaffirmed his government's unwavering commitment to the two-language policy of Tamil and English.

He warned that any attempts to impose a third language, particularly Hindi, would not only threaten the Tamil language but also pose a danger to Tamil culture and identity.

"We hold on to the two-language policy dearly because history has taught us that if we permit another language, it will chew and swallow our own," CM Stalin said.

"The imposition of Hindi is not just about language- it's an act of cultural obliteration."

The Chief Minister's comments came amid concerns that the Centre is attempting to push its three-language policy through initiatives like PM SHRI schools, which the state has declined to join.

CM Stalin dismissed the Centre's claims that Tamil Nadu had previously agreed to implement the trilingual system.

"Let there be no doubt - we are determined. We will not accept the trilingual policy under any circumstances," he declared.

CM Stalin accused the BJP-led Union government of attempting to dominate states by imposing Hindi and withholding funds as a punitive measure.

"They consider the states to be areas of indentured labour. That is why they engage in language imposition and financial atrocities," he said.

He added, "We must put an end to this altogether. We are compelled to take appropriate measures to safeguard the federal character of India and protect the autonomy of the states."

He further emphasised that only by ensuring state autonomy can the Tamil language, culture, and people be truly safeguarded.

"This is not merely a funding issue - it is about ethnicity, language, and identity. We are not slaves who will mortgage the pride of our race for financial gain. This is the Dravidian model of governance - if there are hurdles, we will break through them."

CM Stalin also promised an upcoming announcement aimed at strengthening state autonomy and securing the rights of Tamil Nadu.

Echoing the sentiments of ruling alliance members, the Chief Minister made it clear that Tamil and English remain the official languages of Tamil Nadu.

"This is not just a linguistic policy- it is a vision, a way of life.

No matter how much we are criticised, we will never abandon our principles or stray from our path," he said.

Responding to specific concerns raised by Deputy Leader of the Opposition R. B. Udhayakumar regarding the state's position on the language issue, CM Stalin reiterated that Tamil Nadu would not compromise.

Recalling the historical significance of the two-language policy resolution introduced by Dravidian icon C. N. Annadurai on January 23, 1968, CM Stalin said: "We are not opposed to any language. We simply believe that these two languages - Tamil and English - are sufficient for us."

"Many neighbouring states are beginning to understand and appreciate Tamil Nadu's stance. Other states across India are realising the strength and correctness of Tamil Nadu's two-language policy. We have maintained this position not out of enmity towards other languages, but out of our duty to protect Tamil from being overshadowed," he said.