CM Stalin And PMK's Anbumani Ramadoss Spar Over Adani-TANGEDCO Bribery Allegations

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and PMK leader Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss exchanged sharp words over allegations involving the Adani Group and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) officials. The heated debate focused on claims of bribery, corruption, and demands for high-level investigations, including a Supreme Court-monitored or CBI-led inquiry.

Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss accused CM Stalin of refusing to clarify allegations that the Adani Group attempted to bribe TANGEDCO officials. "It is condemnable that Tamil Nadu’s name is being defamed internationally while the Chief Minister remains silent on this issue," Ramadoss stated, calling for transparency.

The PMK leader also alleged that Stalin had secretly met with Adani, a claim Stalin refuted during a session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly. Addressing the matter directly, Stalin said, “You accused me of meeting Adani. Why are you silent now? The truth is, I did not meet him.”

Turning the tables, Stalin questioned whether the PMK would back a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation into the allegations. Ramadoss responded affirmatively, stating, “Our party is ready to support a JPC inquiry, but is the Chief Minister ready for a Supreme Court-monitored or CBI-led investigation into TANGEDCO bribery allegations?”

The ongoing exchange highlights the growing demand for accountability and transparency in addressing corruption allegations involving high-profile entities.