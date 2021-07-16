Coimbatore Hospital Chief Defrauded Of Rs 3 Crore

Coimbatore City Crime Branch (CCB) police detained a village panchayat president from Pudukkottai district and his accomplice for reportedly defrauding a private hospital chairman of Rs 2.85 crore.



According to police official, it is stated that Coimbatore Royal Care Hospital chairman K Madheswaran (59) stated that a four-member gang, lead by Patchikottai panchayat president N Paneerselvam (58), deceived him out of Rs 2.85 crore while promising to secure Rs 100 crore in funds for the hospital's development.

On June 23, Panneerselvam, Balasubramaniam, Selvakuram, and Kennady were charged with violating sections 120 (b), 406, 420, and 506 I of the IPC by the Coimbatore City Crime Branch (CCB) police.

hile acquiring a court order, the CCB conducted a search in several Paneerselvam properties in Alankudi and Chennai, as directed by the city Commissioner of Police Deepak M Damor. They also collected many documents from his office and apartment, including check leaves, agreements, and promissory notes. The police officer stated that w

In 2010, Panneerselvam was charged with more than 22 cheating instances throughout the state, including counts of disseminating counterfeit cash.