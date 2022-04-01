College Student In Tamil Nadu Ended Her Life After Getting Harrassed By College Authorities

On Wednesday, a 19-year-old physiotherapy student, S Subashini at a private college in Nagore committed herself after allegedly being harassed by her college for failing to pay semester expenses. On Thursday, her labouring parents, relatives, and students demonstrated on the Nagore-Nagapattinam Road and Velankanni Road, demanding that the college leaders should be arrested.



On the basis of a complaint from her parents, police have charged the college correspondent, principal, and class teacher over various sections. S Subashini, a native of Amirtha Nagar, was the younger of two daughters of Subramani and Chithra, both of whom worked as labourers. She was a first-year college student at Pappakoil. According to police, Chithra was the one who noticed Subashini ending her life by hanging from the ceiling at their home at 10.30 a.m.

Her parents claimed in their case that the college administration were completely responsible for their daughter's murder because they required students to pay their semester fees immediately.

Due to their financial difficulties, they were unable to pay the college fees. P Saravanan, a deputy superintendent of police, was in charge of the inquiry. The demonstration disrupted vehicular traffic on the Nagore-Nagapattinam Road and the Velankanni Road. The police were able to disperse the protesters and pave the route.