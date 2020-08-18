Come up with special plan for Cauvery like Namami Gange, TN CM tells Centre

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Edapadi K Palaniswami undertook a video conference with Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Jal Shakti Minister on Tuesday. During the deliberations, he emphasized the need for coming up with a special plan for Cauvery River on the lines of Namami Gange, which is the National Mission in existence for the clean Ganges.

Stressing the importance of Cauvery which is one of the major irrigation sources for Tamil Nadu and also drinking water requirements, Palaniswamy informed the Centre to take a favourable view to consider the ' Nadanthai Vazhi Cauvery' scheme proposed by the State favourably.

Other than this, the Tamil Nadu CM also requested the Centre to look into the construction of a dam over River Pennar in Andhra Pradesh which is inimical to the interests of Tamil Nadu. He also wanted that the issue is left to the powers of the respective States and that there should be a change in the policy in this regard.

The other important point which was discussed was the proposed interlinking of Cauvery and Godavari rivers which seems to be one of the latest projects Tamil Nadu is keen on.