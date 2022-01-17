Couple From Tamil Nadu Is Planning To Hold Their Wedding Reception In The Metaverse

A Tamil Nadu couple is going to hold their reception in Metaverse. Dinesh S P and Janaganandhini Ramaswamy will tie the knot on the first Sunday of February. The pair will get ready for the wedding reception as evening sets. The fact that is differentiating the reception from other is that instead of jumping into a decorated car, the couple will turn on their laptops and enter onto a link that will transport them to their virtual location at Hogwarts castle's dining room where their avatars will meet and welcome those of their loved ones logging in from all over the world. Janaganandhini's late father's avatar will preside over the ceremony.



Dinesh, a project associate at IIT Madras, whose wedding to software developer Janaganandhini will take place on February 6 in Sivalingapuram village, came up with the concept of holding a Metaverse wedding reception, and his fiancee liked it as well. When his wedding date was set, he considered holding a celebration in Metaverse because blockchain is the foundational technology of the Metaverse.

Janaganandhini was ecstatic when he told her about the plan. She said that since they met on Instagram and will be holding their wedding reception on Meta is something very ironic. It's also the greatest option due to the recent increase of Covid instances. For their wedding, they had invited close family and friends only.

The Metaverse is a simulated digital environment that incorporates augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), block chain and social media principles to develop areas for extensive user interaction that mirror the actual world. Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook, recently unveiled Meta, a company that is working to create Metaverse, a place where they will play and connect in 3D.

While, Traci and Dave Gagnon, a couple from the United States, made headlines when they married in Metaverse in December.

Vignesh Selvaraj of Quatics Tech, which specialises in web and mobile app development, was approached by Dinesh. Dinesh and Janaganandhini wanted the reception to be styled after Harry Potter because they are both Potterheads. While, Vignesh addEd that when Dinesh approached us about organising a Metaverse event, they felt ecstatic.

Meanwhile, during their reception, the bride and groom's avatars would be clad in traditional Indian attire. During the one-hour reception, all visitors will be given a link to login, choose an avatar as there will be avatars dressed in Indian and western clothings.