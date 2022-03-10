Court In Madurai Punished Ten People To Life Imprisonment

A special court in Madurai today punished ten persons to life imprisonment in jail for their roles in an dishonour killing case. Yuvaraj, the main accused, was given a life sentence on three charges, while five others were given a double life term. Yuvaraj is the leader of Dheeran Chinnamalai Peravai, a fringe group that advocates for the Kongu Vellalar, a backward caste group.



Gokulraj, a Dalit engineer who was assassinated in 2015 over his relationship with an upper-caste woman, was 21 years old and worked as an engineer. The deceased was discovered dead on railway tracks in Namakkal district, just hours after being observed conversing with an upper-caste girl.

The key witness, a young woman with whom the victim was dating, turned hostile during the trial, although CCTV footage of the incident offered solid evidence.

CCTV evidence acquired by the police, Gokulraj was led away from a temple by a group of guys while speaking with a buddy. Five of the case's defendants were declared not guilty last week.

Since the post mortem result indicated that Gokulraj was dead while he was positioned on the rails, the police in Namakkal district filed a murder case and arrested six people shortly after the crime.

The police had previously filed a case of kidnapping and suspicious death based on a note found in his pocket, but the engineer's family claimed he was murdered because of his relationship with a girl from a higher caste, and declined to accept his body until a murder complaint was lodged.