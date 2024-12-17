DMK Leader TKS Elangovan Slams ‘One Nation One Election’ Proposal As Unconstitutional

DMK Organizational Secretary TKS Elangovan has strongly criticized the central government’s proposal for ‘One Nation One Election,’ calling it unconstitutional and a threat to the federal structure of India.

Elangovan argued that the initiative undermines the powers of state governments by mandating simultaneous elections with Parliament elections. “The Constitution specifies that the term of a state government is five years. How can they shorten it?” he questioned.

Elangovan Rejects Centre’s Justification

Responding to the Centre’s claim that simultaneous elections would reduce costs and manpower, Elangovan said, “Elections are the backbone of democracy.” He cited historical instances of unstable governments, highlighting the impracticality of the proposal.

“In 1996, Devegowda became Prime Minister after Parliamentary elections, but the government collapsed in two years. Another election followed in 1998, and Vajpayee came to power, only to face another fall in 1999. Between 1996 and 1999, three Parliamentary elections took place. Will this government dissolve all state assemblies in similar situations to conduct simultaneous elections? That itself would be a massive waste of manpower and money,” he argued.

Concerns Over Centralization of Power

Elangovan accused the central government of attempting to centralize power through governors. “The real aim behind ‘One Nation One Election’ is to weaken state governments and rule indirectly through governors,” he claimed.

Stalin’s Strong Opposition

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has also been vocal against the policy, calling it anti-federal and detrimental to India’s democracy and diversity. “This impractical and anti-democratic move will erase regional voices, erode federalism, and disrupt governance,” Stalin said, urging all democratic forces to unite and oppose the proposal.

Stalin further described the policy as a “draconian abomination disguised as electoral reform” and called for collective resistance to safeguard the Constitution and India’s democratic values.