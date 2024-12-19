DMK plans protests across Tamil Nadu over HM Shah’s Ambedkar remarks

Chennai: The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu announced statewide protests on Thursday condemning Union Home Minister Amit Shah for allegedly insulting Dr B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution. Leaders of the DMK, an ally of the INDIA bloc, declared that the protests would take place across the state.

Earlier, Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin criticised the BJP — without directly naming Amit Shah — stating that those who genuinely care about the country and its people would acknowledge Dr Ambedkar’s contributions.

Stalin also questioned the silence of Opposition leader and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) on the issue.

In a statement posted on his social media handle late on Wednesday night, CM Stalin accused EPS of ignoring the matter, implying that he was keen to revive electoral ties with the BJP.

Tamil superstar Vijay, who recently launched the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party, also criticised Amit Shah’s remarks about Dr Ambedkar. In a social media post on Wednesday, Vijay expressed outrage, suggesting that some individuals appear to be “allergic” to Dr Ambedkar’s name.

Vijay praised Dr Ambedkar as an “incomparable political and intellectual personality” who symbolises freedom and justice for all Indian citizens.

He emphasised Dr Ambedkar’s enduring legacy as a beacon of hope for the marginalised communities and a symbol of resistance against social injustice. “Ambedkar… Ambedkar… Ambedkar… Let us keep chanting his name with joy in our hearts,” Vijay declared.

Notably, Vijay had earlier highlighted Dr Ambedkar as one of the ideological mentors of the TVK during his party’s first rally in Vikravandi, northern Tamil Nadu.

This region, known for its significant Dalit population, is a stronghold of Thol. Thirumavalavan’s Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), formerly known as the Dalit Panthers of India.

Vijay’s newly-launched party appears to be focusing on Dalit voters, leveraging his popularity among the marginalised communities, which stems from the socially relevant roles he portrayed in his film career.

According to the 2011 Census, Dalits constitute around 20 per cent of Tamil Nadu’s population. Activists estimate that this figure may have risen by approximately 6 per cent in recent years.