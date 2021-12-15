DMK's Rule Has Put The 'Amma' Brand In Jeopardy

Since the death of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, after whom the meal service was named, the flagship Amma Canteens have faced numerous obstacles, including the Covid-19 outbreak. The Amma Canteens, though, have been seriously threatened by the governing Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) announcement to open 500 'Kalaignar' canteens, titled after late leader M Karunanidhi.



Numerous products titled after Jayalalithaa, including such Amma pharmacies, Amma clinics, Amma cement, and Amma water, have come under scrutiny since the DMK took power in May, as Tamil Nadu's history shows that both Dravidian parties have thwarted each other 's schemes after gaining power.



Although a DMK has stated that it will not interfere with the Amma Canteens, and has even excluded party cadre who tried to vandalise them shortly after taking power, the storey inside is quite distinct, with women from self-help groups who run the canteens being subjected to indirect pressure to resign.

A lady worker who has worked in a Chennai canteen for six years and did not want to be recognised said that here were 13 individuals working in this canteen simultaneously in the morning and evening shifts, and five people have been fired recently.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has had a manpower restoration, according to a top official who did not want to be recognised said that no one has lost their job as a result of our actions. There are surplus personnel in some canteens, such as 20 individuals, and there isn't enough work to go around. The official further added that they have just transferred them to other canteens where more workers are needed since we're establishing a standard for how many staff are needed in a canteen based on sales. Overall sales have remained stable.

However, in other canteens where labour is scarce due to low sales, the number of working days is reduced and employees are paid on a daily basis. They haven't reduced their pay. The above-mentioned worker stated that her working days had been cut from 30 to 18 days, and that she is paid $300 per day. Each canteen has a variable workforce, ranging from 12 to 25 people.

The official added that there are now 403 canteens in Chennai. There have been no closures at any of the canteens. Around 1.75 lakh people visit the canteens every day. Their daily sales are around 5.75 lakhs.

Within those canteens, women from self-help groups work. Following floods and Covid-19 lockdown, the canteens also provide free food. M K Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, stated earlier this month that he would provide free food till the northeast monsoon season, which has inundated various sections of the state, ends.