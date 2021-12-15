DMK's Rule Has Put The 'Amma' Brand In Jeopardy
Since the death of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, after whom the meal service was named, the flagship Amma Canteens have faced numerous obstacles, including the Covid-19 outbreak. The Amma Canteens, though, have been seriously threatened by the governing Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) announcement to open 500 'Kalaignar' canteens, titled after late leader M Karunanidhi.
Numerous products titled after Jayalalithaa, including such Amma pharmacies, Amma clinics, Amma cement, and Amma water, have come under scrutiny since the DMK took power in May, as Tamil Nadu's history shows that both Dravidian parties have thwarted each other 's schemes after gaining power.