Doctors In Tamil Nadu Concerned Over Rising COVID Cases

According to doctors, there are many people in Tamil Nadu who complain of having a sore throat, a fever, or being tired, but the Covid registry does not reflect this because many people do not perform the gold standard RT-PCR test. Covid-19, which is currently in the endemic phase, may be appearing in a fourth wave, although more covertly.



WHO chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan explained that hospitalizations and test positivity rate are epidemiological indicators of a new wave. However, due to limited testing, this wave might not be readily evident on the graph. The majority of people are sure that vaccination will shield them from serious illness. However, it would be premature to let your guard down given that an increase in active cases could result in an increase in hospitalizations and complications. It's time for us to take a cue from nations like Ireland, where medical authorities are compelled to halt electives in order to accommodate Covid-19 patients.

The Directorate of Public Health mentioned three groups of Covid patients who are not being monitored by the state: those who consult doctors for symptomatic treatment without testing, those who test at home but don't report to authorities, and "super spreaders" who don't test but still roam the streets without masks despite symptoms, reported The Times Of India. Dr. Subramanian Swaminathan said that the people employing antigen kits are constantly calling infectious disease specialists. Since they are not prohibited, many people use them. Before downloading results from the app, it invites users to upload details including their Aadhaar numbers but most people omit this step. The simple-to-use kit, which costs about Rs. 250. The apps still let users print out test results so they may request medical leave from their employers.

When compared to all those tested, the weekly test Positive rate has been rapidly increasing, from less than 1 percent four weeks ago to about 5 percent this week. The number of RT-PCR testing has climbed to 25,000 per day from 14,000 in the first week of June