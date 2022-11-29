Dravidian outfit claims TN Guv Ravi holds 'office of profit,' approaches HC

Chennai: A Dravidian outfit has filed a writ petition in the Madras High Court claiming that Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi holds an 'office of profit' as he is the chairman of the Auroville Foundation and thus he has incurred a 'disqualification' and prayed that he should, hence, be removed from his post.

In its petition, it sought a direction to Ravi, asking him to show cause and explain how he is holding the constitutional post of Governor and under what authority (Quo warranto writ).

M Kannadasan, President of the Kanchipuram district unit of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK), submitted that ever since Ravi was appointed Governor in September, 2021, he 'emerged as a controversial figure.' He suffered disqualification in 'many ways' and hence, he should be removed from the post.

The Union Ministry of Education had issued a notification in October 2021 nominating Ravi as the chairman of the Auroville Foundation for four years. Along with him eight other persons were nominated as members. From October last year, Ravi has become the 'full time chairman' of the Foundation.

"It is a public office, carrying salary, allowances and there are service conditions such as leave, pension, provident fund and other matters. Hence it is an office of profit."

Under Article 158(2) of Constitution, a Governor shall not hold any other office of profit. Thus, Ravi in contravention of the provisions of the Constitution, assumed the office of profit. By virtue of this, he has incurred disqualification and hence, he should be removed from the post of Governor .

According to the petitioner, Ravi participated in public meetings and spoke on the principles of "Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh" (RSS). He advocated "Sanathana Dharma" as the best in the world. Since Sanathana Dharma divides the people into four varnas and discriminates, it is against the principles of the Dravidian movement, which is working towards a casteless society.

The petitioner said that the Governor was also 'criticised' for not disposing of the files sent to him for his approval by the State government. Without any reason, he has put the files on hold for months together, affecting public interest.

He has also 'started disturbing' the normal function of the Auroville village and he is acting against the charter for Auroville given by the 'Mother.' Hailed as the 'Mother' (Mirra Alfassa), Auroville was founded by her in 1968 as an international cultural township.

It is in Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu and it is near Puducherry. The Auroville Foundation Act was enacted by the Parliament in 1988.