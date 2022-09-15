Free Breakfast Program Will Be Implemented At Government Schools In Tamil Nadu

Beginning on September 15, the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme will be implemented, providing breakfast to students in grades 1 through 5 at government schools throughout the state every working day.

On September 15, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is slated to launch the programme in Madurai. According to Shambu Kallolikar, secretary of the department of social welfare and women's empowerment, the scheme would be introduced in its pilot phase in 1,545 schools across the state from September 16 onwards following the inauguration.

Before the programme was implemented, the Department of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment ordered district officials to assess the facilities available for preparing breakfast, including central kitchens and kitchens linked to the schools that have been selected. Trial runs for the scheme's introduction have already begun in a few districts. As per Thiruvallur District Collector Alby John, they have been doing a trial run for the past few days and have gotten good response from the children and teachers.

The first phase of the project would encompass 417 schools in municipal corporations, 163 schools in municipalities, 728 schools in village panchayats, and 237 schools in interior villages and hilly regions.

Meanwhile, for schools to choose from and base a menu on, the state government has published a menu that includes upma, khichdi, and Pongal variations. Students will receive a treat with their breakfast on Fridays, either r ava or s emiya kesari.