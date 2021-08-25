General Secretary Of Tamil Nadu, K T Raghavan Resigned After Releasing Visuals From Video Calls

On Tuesday, K T Raghavan, the BJP's state general secretary, resigned after a YouTuber posted images of a man and a woman making a video call.



Madan Ravichandran, a BJP member and a journalist, described himself as a BJP member and a journalist when he uploaded the video along accompanying comments accusing the BJP politician of indecent behaviour. In the video, which looked to be captured from her end, the woman's face was hidden.

Shortly just after video was shared on social media, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai announced that the veracity of the video would be investigated by a team led by state secretary Malarkodi.

Annamalai said in a statement that the team will investigate the claims and take necessary action against those who have been proven guilty.

Raghavan has refuted the claims and stated that he will confront them in court. In his tweet he explained that since this morning, he has been aware of the video spreading on social media. The footage was made public in order to discredit himself and his political party. He had a meeting with state president K Annamalai and had a discussion with him. He is resigning from his position as a member of the Democratic Party. He mentioned in his tweet that he has been serving without expectation for the past 30 years and people close to him know him.

According to Annamalai, Raghavan's resignation had been accepted and he has faith in his ability to deal with the situation legally and show himself.

Madan said on his YouTube page that he told Annamalai about his 'sting operation' and the footage and the footage is being released with Annamalai's permission, reported The Times Of India.

Annamalai said that Madan came up to him twice, demanding that Raghavan be punished. He requested the video and informed him that no action could be taken until he saw the contents, verified their validity, and sought an explanation from the person in question.

Annamalai also advised him to provide all the video proof. He also stated that Madan afterwards texted to enquire if any action had been taken against Raghavan. He held firm in his belief that disciplinary action could not be taken until the facts of the charges were known. As a result, he replied to him, suggesting that if he wanted justice, he could go ahead.

When it comes to Madan's assertions that he possesses more of these tapes, Annamalai says such claims raise issues about the motivation behind his actions. He remarked that this act of his is very reprehensible. He did say, though, that the BJP was looking into the claims and that the inquiry commission will uncover the truth.