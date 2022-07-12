Girl From Coimbatore Became Tamil Nadu topper In JEE Session 1

In the Joint Entrance Examination session 1 exam for BE and BTech degrees, Deeksha Dhiwakar from Coimbatore received a score of 99.998 percentile, making her the state winner. The session 1 exam results, which were conducted from June 24 to June 30, were released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday. However, the NTA will release the ranks after the JEE session 2 will be conducted and it's results will be declared.



Deeksha, a student at Coimbatore's Suguna PIP School explained that after the exam, she hadn't anticipated receiving such a good grade. The examination has a medium level of difficulty. But after reading the correct answers, she felt confident that she would do well. She stated that she is awaiting the results of her Class XII board exams.

She added that she wanted to study engineering. She had not made up her mind about going to graduate school yet. In the JEE main, she received 290 out of 300 points.

S Shravan, a student from Maharishi Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School in Chennai's Chetpet, scored 99.996 on the JEE. Shravan remarked that it was a little challenging to get going because of the online preparations made over the previous two years. He had to take a lot of practise exams and work through old papers. However, he was satisfied with his result. Out of 300, he scored 290. He declared that he will participate in the second session, which would be held from July 21 to July 30.

Another student from Tamil Nadu also secured a massive score. Ashwin Subramanian Murugan, achieved a 99.992 percentile in the JEE Main. He recalled that he studied hard for the test. His goal is to work for Isro as an aviation engineer.

According to B Pavan Kumar, deputy director of FIITJEE, Chennai, Tamil Nadu finally has a female JEE (Main) exam winner after many years. He remarked that she wi be an inspiration as other female students will be inspired to pursue JEE in the future. He further added that every year, over 50,000 Tamil Nadu students typically take the JEE. This year, three Tamil Nadu candidates have a potential to place in the top 100 in JEE Main this year.