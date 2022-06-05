Govt Primary Schools In Tamil Nadu Are Facing Hardship In Surviving

A total of 669 government primary schools with enrollments in the single digits are facing downfall. There are around 13 lakh students s in the state's 23,000 government primary schools, with 669 of them having fewer than ten students.



Teachers have been enlisted by the directorate of primary education to perform door-to-door canvassing, spot admissions, and campaigns in small hamlets.

The government established libraries in 22 primary schools that have no students in 2019-20. Officials have now instructed instructors to treble the number of students in these 669 schools to prevent a similar fate.

G Arivoli, director of elementary education said that teachers should make sure that all children over the age of five are registered. They should hold rallies, distribute brochures, hold campaigns in cars and vans using public address systems, and stage plays, in addition to emphasising the benefits provided to government school pupils.

The circular instructed these institutions' teachers to expand student enrollment to double digits in the upcoming academic year. It also asked volunteers from the state's Illam Thedi Kalvi initiative to help with the government school admissions drive.

To improve the strength of government schools, J Robert, state general secretary of the Secondary Grade Seniority Teachers' Association, has requested the school education department to begin admissions in March and April. He added that the teachers will advocate for an increase in this amount. However, in order to attract parents, the government should ensure that each classroom has at least one teacher and that each school has an English teacher.