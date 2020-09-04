Govt school students in TN to get 10 eggs each to combat coronavirus

The online education routine and the reoriented need to maintain just a virtual presence has disrupted the mid-day noon meal scheme in Tamil Nadu. Taking note of this, the government had recently passed the orders to allow students to collect their quota of dry rations from the school. It had also permitted the parents to collect it on their wards' behalf if they cannot make it to their respective institutions.

Now with the demand raised for providing eggs along with the rations, the government has approved it. To enable the students to build up better resistance levels and combat the pandemic, it has decided to provide 10 eggs per student. This will be given to the students till the schools reopen, says the government order. This distribution is to be combined with the handing over of free textbooks and educational material, reports Dina Thanthi.

The online initiatives of the State government are already on course and government school students are now benefitting from their teachers' notes and lecture sessions.