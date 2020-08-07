Helicopter deployed to track missing Tamil Nadu fisherman

The Madurai bench of Madras High Court ordered the State and Central governments to deploy a helicopter to track Ignatius, a missing fisherman who went fishing on Friday morning from Thengapattanam Harbour. The Court was responding to a petition filed before it in this regard by an applicant named Satish Kumar.

The applicant had informed the Court that since July 24, there have been eight such cases when fishermen fell into the waters or went missing not to be traced afterwards. An air ambulance service was requested from the governments but it has not been heeded to, said the complainant. The Bench has adjourned the matter to August 12.