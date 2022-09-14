History Sheeter In Tamil Nadu Get High Police Protection In Wedding

A high security event was observed on Monday when a marriage of history sheeter, Naresh Babu took place inMamallapuram in Tamil Nadu. The event became special and came into light as the wedding of the history sheeter was performed with the presence of heavy police. Numerous police officials were present at different corners of the wedding hall. Some of the police officials can be seen at plain cloths while some at uniforms.



Naresh Babu, 35 years old ofNaduveerapattu was seen welcoming his guests while holding garland in his hand and standing on the dais. The reason that the police officers were present at his wedding was to give him security. According to sources, Kanchipuram police sent a team of officers to his wedding when they get to know about the rival gang's intention of killing the bridegroom. Several cases of Naresh has been pending and in the meantime, the rival team planned to kill the history sheeter on his special day.

However, the officers arrived at the wedding venue before the guests had arrived and monitored the dais to ensure that everything is fine and are under control. Police officials had eyes on both inside and outside the wedding hall. They were monitoring and screening each guest as to avoid anu unwanted happening in the wedding. Furthermore, the gifts brought by the guests were also checked and monitored.

Naresh started getting life threats from the rival gang since the past month as he had allegedly been suspected in a beheading case. As a result police get the tip that the rivals are planning to kill him. Despite the known threat to his life, he get married to woman from Kodambakkam. His wedding reception was organized at Leelavathi wedding hall in Sulerikadu on the East Coast Road. Also he has several pending cases left on him at Tambaram commissionerate's Somangalam police station.

Police has asked Naresh to conclude the function within time. The ceremony was concluded by a a dinner around 10 p.m. However, no suspicious acts were discovered throughout the ceremony.